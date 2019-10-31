The match score was 1-1. Denver had just lost an exhausting, back-and-forth, 31-29 second set to South Hardin that felt like it wouldn't end before Halloween night gave way to November.
Head coach Mara Forsyth looked into the eyes of her players and laid out the reality of their situation — a proverbial fork in the road.
"I told the girls they had two options," Forsyth said Thursday night. "It was either going to be, 'Aw man, that was a tough game, they got us, and we’re going to come out low the next game.'
"Or we’re going to say, 'Oh well, we’re 1-1 now, you’ve got nothing on us, let’s go get this next game.'"
The Cyclones decided on the latter.
After dropping that grueling second set, No. 14 Denver (27-14) put the past behind it and won the next two sets to beat South Hardin (15-14) 3-1 and advance to the Class 2A Region 7 final.
The Cyclones just have to win one more match before reaching state for the first time, and they'll face No. 3 Beckman Catholic (39-8) at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Sumner-Fredericksburg High School.
"We’re excited," Forsyth said. "We’ve really just been taking it one game at a time. So it really was about getting through tonight and now we look forward to preparing for Beckman."
"It feels great because we haven’t been to substate in like four years," sophomore Kate Clinton said. "I'm glad we jumped out on top to win.”
Thursday night was unique in that these two Class 2A teams met exactly two weeks ago in Denver's regular season finale.
The Cyclones beat the Tigers 3-1 on that night too, and having played South Hardin so recently benefitted Denver in the win.
"We just knew the team a lot better," Forsyth said. "Honestly, we came in with a different mindset. That game (on Oct. 17), it was like this game is going to be a perfect chance for us to get ready to go for postseason, not thinking we’d play them later.
"But it was almost nice to play them, because we came in and said, 'Alright, this is what our game plan is.' We watched some film on them and things, but realistically we thought about what happened, what worked for us, what didn’t work for us and tried to make a game plan from that.
"It was interesting," Clinton said. "I was hoping we’d play AP (Aplington-Parkersburg, which lost to South Hardin in the quarterfinals) to get revenge on them because we lost to them earlier in the season. But it felt good to beat South Hardin."
The Cyclone Center was raucous even before the match began, as both teams were well represented and the maroon seats were well filled.
Denver kicked off the match with a kill from sophomore Allison Bonnette, who afterwards turned to her teammates and filled the air with a scream, setting the tone for what would be a highly dramatic match.
The Cyclones used quite a few kills from Bonnette and and freshman Kayla Knowles to build a 16-10 lead, and they wouldn't look back as they won the first set 25-21.
Denver has been involved in extraordinary matches all season, and the second set made Thursday's match no different.
South Hardin built a 10-4 lead as the Cyclones couldn't handle a flurry of Tigers spikes, but Denver clawed its way back to tie the match at 12-12. The set would go back-and-forth from there until South Hardin built a 20-16 lead.
But Denver tied the match again at 24-24, and from there, neither team could get two points in a row until the Tigers won the set 31-29.
It was an agonizing loss for the Cyclones, which led four separate times in extra points but couldn't put South Hardin away.
"We couldn’t get it together," Clinton said. "We could, then we couldn’t. It was getting frustrating on our side. We just kept swinging and swinging and nothing was hitting, so it was kind of frustrating, but I’m glad we jumped out in the third."
That they did. The Cyclones responded with vigor and won the third set 25-18, showing no signs of resignation after the match was tied.
"We kind of just put it behind us," Clinton said. "The past is the past. You can’t dwell on it."
The fourth set went even better for Denver, which won 25-13. It was an impressive display of composure for an inexperienced team with no seniors, five freshmen and five sophomores.
"They’re a young group of girls — and they’re learning," Forsyth said. "It’s an ongoing learning process about being able to keep our momentum and keep consistent no matter what's going on around us. And the girls were able to bounce back from that really intense game."
Now comes an even tougher test for Denver: a matchup in Tuesday's final with Beckman Catholic, the No. 3 ranked team in Class 2A.
The two teams have played twice this season, and they split the two matches.
"We’re both walking in seeing each other a few times," Forsyth said. "The main thing I’m trying to have the girls focus on moving forward is how are other teams going to prepare for us? Not only preparing for them, but if you were going against us, what would you be doing?"
"I think we just need to play our game and be calm," Clinton said. "It’s just a school, we don’t need to think, ‘Oh, they’re No. 3 in the state.’ I think we’ll do pretty well, honestly. I really hope we make it to state. It’d be the first time ever for Denver."