After waiting for an agonizing 10 days to pass by following the conclusion of its regular season, Waverly-Shell Rock volleyball at last began its postseason Tuesday night in Waverly.
Facing a team it hasn't seen yet this year after receiving a bye in the first round of the Class 4A Region 3 tournament, the No. 4 Go-Hawks looked like a well-rested squad Tuesday, sweeping Webster City 3-0 to advance to Monday's regional final.
Waverly-Shell Rock's win streak extended to 14 matches, and the team still hasn't lost a set since Oct. 8.
"It's great. We were really prepared for this game," said senior Jazlyn Westmoreland, who was "antsy" for the postseason to arrive. "We were preparing at practices. It’s just good to see that our hard work is paying off."
"They (W-SR) came out fairly strong," head coach EaVon Woodin said "I didn’t like to see them tip as much as they did, but once they got into they flow, they started hitting the ball. I thought we used all six hitters pretty well tonight and spread the wealth around."
While other teams were dogging it out in the early rounds of the regional tournaments last week, Waverly-Shell Rock was enjoying it's bye after a dominant 44-6 regular season.
But the Go-Hawks weren't exactly lounging on lawn chairs sipping colorful drinks out of curly straws. Woodin made sure W-SR had plenty of reps last week to stay sharp before the playoffs began.
W-SR scrimmaged against three teams last week: Janesville, Hudson and Waterloo West.
"They had different offenses and defenses," Woodin said. "It was good to see other people. Hudson has a stronger middle, (Waterloo) West has stronger outsides and Janesville’s a team that keeps the ball alive, so we got to see a lot of different things that we could work on."
"I mean, it gives us time to work on what we need at practice, and then we can focus on whoever wins the other side of the bracket and really focus on what we need to beat them," Westmoreland said of the 10-day break.
Thus, despite the fact Tuesday was their first time seeing the Lynx this season, the Go-Hawks were prepared.
(W-SR played Webster City in last year's regional semifinals as well.)
"Webster City’s always had a decent program," Woodin said. (Sophomore Alayna) Finucan, she plays against my granddaughter in club volleyball, so I’ve seen her and know she’s a good libero who keeps the ball alive and has good passes and digs. We overall just have more consistent hitters."
"It was a good eye opener to see how we played against a team we’ve never seen before," Westmoreland said.
The Go-Hawks were dominant in Tuesday night's first set, bursting out to a 10-5 lead using kills from sophomore Avery Beckett, senior Nelli Stocks and Westmoreland.
The Lynx called two timeouts in the opening set in an attempt to stave off W-SR's offense, but the Go-Hawks kept coming. They won 10 of the next 12 points to push their lead to 20-7 and took the first set 25-9.
Beckett, who led the team with 315 kills this season, recorded a kill to give W-SR a 1-0 lead in the second set, and the team led 3-0 early.
But Webster City tied the set at 4-4, and the Go-Hawks had trouble separating from the Lynx as the set developed. W-SR eventually pulled away won the set 25-16 but wasn't as sharp as it was in the first set.
The trend continued in the third set, as senior Adalie Sohwandt gave Webster city an 8-7 lead. After taking a 12-10 lead, though, W-SR won six straight points and went on to win 25-16 on a match-winning kill from senior Haley Eckerman.
"I just think with winning that first one — you don’t give up or anything — but you kind of relax a little bit and maybe not have the intensity you had in the first set," Woodin said of the second and third sets.
"I just think we started playing down to the other team’s level," Westmoreland added. "But we came out and were able to get the kills we needed, the passes we wanted."
Now, Waverly-Shell Rock prepare's for Monday's regional final, the team's last step before the state tournament.
The Go-Hawks will host No. 9 Dallas Center-Grimes (31-6), which beat Ballard 3-0 on the other side of the bracket on Tuesday.
It'll be the Go-Hawks' first meeting this year with the Fillies, who have won nine straight matches.
"They’ve had good teams throughout the years," Woodin said. "They’re always competitive in their conference. I know they have some good hitters that we’re going to take care of and block and things like that."
"We’ve heard they have a really good outside and also a good middle, so working on blocking at practice, defending line and cross," Westmoreland said. "Just getting our digs up."