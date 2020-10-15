The driver of a vehicle that rolled over on U.S. Highway 218 south of Waverly apparently left the scene of the accident before Bremer County Sheriff’s deputies could arrive.
According to a press release, deputies responded to the accident near Mile Marker 198 in the southbound lanes at 3:16 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13. Upon arrival, the deputies discovered the 2000 Honda CRV that had rolled over, but the driver was not available. Witnesses told deputies that the driver and passenger of the vehicle were picked up by another vehicle and continued south.
With the assistance of the Iowa State Patrol, the driver, Victor Matute, 49, of Waterloo, and his passenger were found in Waterloo. An investigation showed that Matute had driven the CRV onto the shoulder and lost control before going into the median, where the vehicle rolled once before coming to rest on its wheels.
Neither Matute nor his passenger where injured in the accident. Matute was cited for failure to maintain control and having no driver’s license.
Also assisting in the accident were the Waverly Fire Department, Waverly Ambulance Service and Dale’s Auto Repair and Wrecker Service.