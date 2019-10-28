As it hosted Clarksville in Monday night's Class 1A Region 5 quarterfinals, No. 3 Janesville volleyball's state title defense officially began.
And it did so in forceful fashion.
The Wildcats had little to no trouble dispatching Clarksville, winning 3-0 in straight sets: 25-8, 25-10, 25-8.
Janesville improved to 31-11 on the season with the victory, and Clarksville's season ends with a 6-17 record.
"I think we played overall pretty well," senior Bailey Hoff said. "It’s sad to see Clarksville’s season end. We had a lot of different combinations with our setting, and the defense picked up a lot of balls."
"It’s good to be one step closer to the state tournament," junior Gabby Gergen said.
Janesville was playing without its usual libero in junior Naomi Hovenga, who was out with an injury that occurred in practice last week. But the team hardly missed a beat.
"There were some changes in the lineup due to the injury," Janesville head coach Shelly Sorensen said. "I thought the girls adjusted well and did what we needed them to do. They made those adjustments and communicated well to keep the offense rolling. They played pretty consistently overall."
As the first set went underway, it was clear the Wildcats wouldn't be messing around in the quarterfinals.
Two aces from Hoff and a kill from junior Marra Fitzgerald spurred Janesville to a 4-0, leading Clarksville head coach Taylor Ahrenholz to call a timeout within minutes of the start of the match.
Clarksville won a point after the timeout, but Janesville kept pouring it on and pushed its lead to 12-1 thanks to strong serving from Gergen.
The Wildcats kept pouring it on and eventually led by a ghastly 21 points — 23-2 — and the diverse Janesville offense was humming as usual: six different players recorded kills in the opening set.
"We have a pretty well balanced offense, and our setter Gabby Gergen does a great job of spreading that around and moving around the sets, keeping the defense off balance," Sorensen said.
"Our chemistry flows pretty well with everyone on the court," Hoff said.
Janesville fell into a brief rut, allowing Clarksville to win six of the next seven points, but still won a convincing first set, 25-8.
"I’m sure (there were) a few unforced errors there," Sorensen said. "They (Clarksville) took a few good swings and got some kills. I remember a ball dropping — just some miscommunications. But luckily we were able to settle down and get right back at it."
"Sometimes we kind of lose focus and goof off a little bit," Gergen said. "We were able to refocus and finish that game out."
The beginning of the second set may have provided a spark of hope for Clarksville, as it took a 1-0 lead with a kill from freshman Jenna Myers.
If so, that hope was quickly extinguished. Janesville quickly took the lead and went up 9-3, using a few kills from junior Kenzie Bengen.
Clarksville was able to linger, but not for long, as the Wildcats took the second set 25-10.
By the time the third set came around, the intense, stern expressions on the Wildcats' faces transformed into smiles and giggles as the domination continued.
Janesville took a quick 5-0 lead in the final set thanks to kills from Fitzgerald and senior Julia Meister and an ace from Hoff.
The Wildcats' depth continued to shine throughout the third set, as kills from juniors Chloe Kiene and Jordan Danielson spurred Janesville to a 25-8 third set victory.
Monday night's win wasn't quite as convincing as the first time these two local teams squared off — Janesville beat Clarksville 25-8, 25-9, 25-4 on Oct. 8 — but it was still emphatic.
"I think our team has improved a lot throughout the season, so I’m super excited with the success we’re having," Hoff said.
Now, the Wildcats will turn their heads toward Thursday's regional semifinals, where they will play host to either North Butler (25-9).
"We just need to keep improving our game, and as we play one point as a time to try to win that semifinal and reach that regional final next week," Sorensen said. "Play our game and control everything we can and slow down their offense."