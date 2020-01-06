The No. 7-ranked Wartburg women's basketball team opened 2020 with a 103-56 victory over the University of Dubuque Spartans.
Wartburg has now broken the century mark three times this year, the most in a single season in program history. The Knights previously scored 100 points twice during the 1993-94 season.
The Orange and Black started off the game taking a strong lead over Dubuque. Wartburg's defense prevented the Spartans from scoring double digits until the 3:33 minute mark. With 2:03 left in the first quarter, freshman Macy Harris hit a three to give the Knights an 18-point advantage over the Spartans.
The Knights led the Spartans by 30 heading into the locker rooms.
In the fourth with just three minutes remaining, a three by sophomore Brea Dillavou gave Wartburg its biggest lead over Dubuque, with a 51 point edge. With 2:15 left, a pair of good free throws by freshman Karlie Fagan broke 100 points for the Knights.
Junior Bailey Naig led the Orange and Black with a career-high 16 points and had seven rebounds. Four other Knights scored in the double digits with nine players contributing points.
Wartburg was 23-of-28 from the free throw line, with a shot percentage of 82.1% and six players hitting 100% of their shots. The team hit a season high 16 three pointers out of 35 attempts and was 32-61 in field goal shooting.
Next up, the Knights will host American Rivers Conference opponent Loras at Levick Arena at 2 p.m. Saturday.