Bremer County deputies responded to an accident at a railroad crossing in the 1200 block of 240th Street at 11:31 a.m. Monday.
During the investigation it was learned that a 2012 Chevy Traverse driven by Norman Sorensen, 74, of Cedar Falls, was west bound on 240th Street when a Harsco track stabilizer, operated by Henry Ramey, 56 of Huntington, West Virginia, was traveling north on the railroad, crossing 240th Street. Mr. Sorensen observed the Harsco track stabilizer but was not able to stop in time before striking the SUV due to some vegetation making it hard to observe the railroad track. No one was injured in the accident.
The Bremer County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Waverly Fire Department, Waverly Ambulance, Iowa DOT Motor Vehicle Enforcement and Dale’s Wrecker Service.