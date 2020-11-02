Waverly Health Center experienced a cyber incident, on Monday, Oct. 26 beginning at approximately 2 p.m., that temporarily affected its computer system.
WHC immediately began investigating the incident and determined that the hospital’s network and servers were impacted by ransomware.
The hospital worked with cyber security experts to contain the incident and restore its network and servers. The investigation is ongoing, however at this time, there is no evidence that patient data from the hospital system was accessed or acquired.
During the event the hospital used computer downtime procedures to provide care in the hospital and clinics.
“As an organization, we have planned computer downtime each month for maintenance. This helps ensure our forms are continually updated and ready for unexpected events,” stated Heidi Solheim, WHC COO.
“Throughout this event, our top priority was to continue to provide high quality care for our patients. We are extremely proud of our entire team at Waverly Health Center. Everyone worked together to ensure we achieved our mission. Our patients were gracious and understanding if registration took a little longer than expected,” she continued.
“As an organization, we understand the importance of cyber security and have made significant investments in upgrading our systems and adding security tools over the past several years. Unfortunately, technology continues to advance and cyber criminals use the advancements to commit crimes,” said Jim Atty, WHC CEO. “We are providing information to the authorities to help them in their investigation.”
As of Thursday evening, the hospital has resumed using their electronic medical record, and WHC is entering all patient records from visits during the computer downtime into the electronic systems.