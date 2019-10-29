When No. 4 Waverly-Shell Rock volleyball hosts the Class 4A Region 3 semifinals at 7 p.m. Tuesday, 10 days will have gone by without the Go-Hawks having played an official match.
After receiving a bye in the quarterfinals, the long layoff provides benefits for W-SR: it allows the team rest after a long regular season and time to scout its next opponent.
But that much time off can be a double-edged sword. Ten days without play has the potential to allow the team to gather some rust.
In order to stay fresh before its postseason arrives, Waverly-Shell Rock has stayed busy.
“We have played a lot of volleyball this season, so it is good to take a little break and give our arms a break from hitting so much,” head coach EaVon Woodin said in an email to Waverly Newspapers.
“We continue to lift and practice and work on some details. We scrimmaged for about an hour and a half with three different teams, so that is very beneficial to see different hitters and be able to adjust.”
While the scrimmages provided valuable practice for the Go-Hawks, Tuesday will bring them back to reality. W-SR will host Webster City (19-16), which defeated Boone (2-31) in Wednesday’s quarterfinals.
It will be the Go-Hawks’ first look at Webster City as the two teams haven’t played this season. W-SR surely would’ve rather played Boone, but the fourth-ranked Go-Hawks still match up favorably against the Lynx.
For one, Waverly-Shell Rock ended its regular season on a 13-match win streak and hasn’t lost a set since Oct. 8. Meanwhile, unranked Webster City lost five of its last six regular season matches.
However, no team should be taken lightly in the playoffs.
“We haven’t played Webster City this year, but they seem to have a good program year after year so we need to be ready,” Woodin said. “We did play them last year in the semifinals, so some of their team will return to play us. We are constantly working on our blocking and playing good defense that sets up our offense to be productive.”
The Lynx are led by freshman Lily Dykstra, who has a team-leading 302 kills in her first high school season. Dykstra also has 41 aces, a team high.
Senior Rachel Brockney (171 kills) and junior Kiersten Baker (110 kills) are also powerful attackers for Webster City.
If Waverly-Shell Rock wins Tuesday, it’ll advance to Nov. 4’s regional final, where it will face either Dallas Center-Grimes (30-6) or Ballard (11-19), who also face off Tuesday.
“We just want to make sure we take it one set at a time and be fully focused and play with intensity and energy,” Woodin said.