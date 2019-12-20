Coming into the team's Northeast Iowa Conference showdown with Crestwood on Thursday night, Waverly-Shell Rock head wrestling coach Eric Whitcome knew three matches would determine the outcome:
- No. 3 Bailey Roybal vs. No. 1 Carter Fousek
- No. 3 Aiden Riggins vs. Chase Thomas
- No. 1 Brayden Wolf vs. Treyton Burnikel
To the delight of the home fans packed inside the Go-Hawk Gym, all three Go-Hawks were victorious in their matches and paved the way for a 55-19 win over the Cadets.
It was a big win for Waverly-Shell Rock — the No. 2 ranked team in Class 3A, per iawrestle.com — as the team got its second conference win of the season (W-SR beat Waukon 66-15 back on Dec. 12).
"When you come in there and you’ve got three big match-ups like we had tonight, and you can walk away and say you swept them, yeah, you’re tickled," Whitcome said. "I just think all of our guys put together a good match in a tight one."
The final score makes it look like W-SR blew dominated a formidable Crestwood team — ranked No. 10 in Class 2A — but the reality is that the meet was quite close early.
The Go-Hawks jumped ahead 15-0 after No. 8 Luke Walker (285 pounds) and No. 5 Ryder Block (106) both recorded falls against their opponents and Roybal (113) won an 11-6 decision over Fousek.
Crestwood's Fousek is a defending state champion who figured to present quite a challenge for Roybal, but the W-SR junior won the tough bout in three rounds.
"It was a great match against a returning state champ," Whitcome said. "It was really a match he dominated. Bailey and I were just talking — we got burned a couple times on the same thing, and we kept going to it. He was like, 'We’ve got to make that adjustment.'"
"It was the same as every match: just come in, do what I know how to do, work hard and have fun with the team," Roybal said. "Nothing really different about it."
However, the Go-Hawks stumbled after jumping ahead by 15. In the next two matches, Crestwood's Cole Butikofer (120) and Matthew Slifka (126) recorded 6-0 victories over Dylan Stockdale and Cael Holmgren, respectively, and all of a sudden the Cadets were trailing just 15-12.
Luckily for W-SR, Riggins (132) was there to steady the course, as the sophomore recorded a fall over Thomas, pushing his team's lead to 21-12.
"Aiden Riggins kept doing what he’s been doing all year," Whitcome said. "He needs to penetrate on the attack a little bit more, but overall good win."
Crestwood junior Clay Schemmel (138) defeated Zack Barnett in the next round, adding three points to the Cadets' score, but W-SR cruised the rest of the way to a decisive victory.
Noah Heise (145) recorded a first-round fall over Trent Pisney, and Evan Yant (152) did the same to Drew Jackson.
W-SR sophomore Sean Mwangi (160) fell to Hunter Bye, but that would be the last match the Go-Hawks would lose the rest of the way.
McCrae Hagarty (170) recorded a fall against Landen Schemmel with 5 seconds left in the first round, No. 7 Gavin Wedemeier (182) recorded a fall against Brendon Dixon, Jake Walker (195) beat Wyatt Scheidel, and Wolf (220) recorded a third-round fall against Burnikel to end the meet.
"Guys are making progress and battling," Whitcome said. "I tell you what, we’ve been ravaged by sickness this week, so to see the guys come out and compete with the energy they had tonight was really cool too."
"I feel pretty good, but it’s not where we need to be," Roybal said. "We need to keep improving our game."
After participating in the Battle of Waterloo over the weekend, the Go-Hawks will be off until they play Charles City and Newton on Jan. 2.
