The No. 5-ranked Wartburg women’s basketball team saw its 2019-20 season abruptly end Saturday evening, falling 67-63 to No. 11 Whitman College at Levick Arena in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.
Wartburg finishes its season with a 25-4 overall record after making its fifth consecutive NCAA postseason appearance, while Whitman advances to the round of 16.
The Knights’ season was headlined by a fourth-straight year with at least 25 wins, along with the Iowa Conference record-breaking four consecutive regular season and conference titles.
A late push by the visiting Blues allowed for the four-point victory, outscoring the Orange & Black 23-12 in the final ten minutes.
A strong start for Wartburg led to a 32-24 lead at halftime as the Knights limited Whitman to 8-for-28 shooting from the field in the first 20 minutes and extended its lead to double digits several times throughout the second quarter.
Heading into the second half with an eight-point cushion, Wartburg maintained a lead for the majority of the half until the Blues made their surge late in regulation. A pair of free throws with 1:22 remaining in the contest gave the Blues their first advantage of the half and led to an exciting finish.
Wartburg countered with a Tori Hazard layup with 35 seconds remaining to regain a one-point lead, but Whitman forced the Knights into foul trouble and went 6-for-6 at the charity stripe to seal the win.
Hazard led the Knights with 15 points, followed by 14 from Amanda Brainerd and 13 from Emma Gerdes. Gerdes led with six rebounds and four assists.