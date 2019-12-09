STORM LAKE — The No.8-ranked Wartburg women’s basketball team had a 82-42 victory over the Buena Vista Beavers.
Junior Kaitlyn Volesky led the Orange and Black contributing 13 points and had three rebounds and two assists.
Freshman Macy Harris scored 11 points for the Knights and tallied one rebound and one assist. Ten other players scored for Wartburg with 52 points being bench points.
Junior Bailey Naig notched seven rebounds, three blocks and was 2-of-2 from the free throw line.
Wartburg was 34-of-63 in field goal shooting and 6-of-10 from the free throw line. The Knights tallied a total of 42 rebounds and 18 steals.
The Orange and Black prevented Buena Vista from scoring double digits in the first and third quarters, and only allowed the Beavers to score eight points both times. The Beavers led the fourth quarter with 16 points and held the Knights to only scoring 12 points.
Next up, the Knights will host UW-Stout in its first home game of the season at Levick Arena at 7 p.m. Wednesday.