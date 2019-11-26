ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The No.3-ranked Wartburg women’s basketball secured a third road win after defeating the Fontbonne Griffins 73-50 on Monday night.
Wartburg started off the game with a 22 point lead at halftime over Fontbonne and prevented its opponent from scoring more than 15 points in both the third and fourth quarters.
Freshman Macy Harris led the Knights with 15 points and recorded five steals and one assist. Junior Bailey Naig notched 11 points and two assists for the Orange and Black. Ten other Knights scored points for Wartburg with 49 being bench points.
Junior Tori Hazard earned nine points for the Knights and had seven rebounds and two assists. Payton Draper also scored nine points for the Orange and Black.
The Knights were 27-of-60 in field goal shooting and was 12-of-15 from the free throw line. Wartburg recorded a total of 45 rebounds and 11 steals.
Next up, Wartburg will head to Pella on Dec. 4 to play Central in the conference opener.