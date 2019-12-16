MOUNT VERNON — The No. 1-ranked Wartburg wrestling team improved to 3-0 on the season with a 43-2 victory during a non-conference dual at Cornell College on Friday evening.
The Knights won nine of 10 individual bouts, including pins from Kris Rumph, Max Forsyth, Paul Calo, and Kyle Briggs. Wartburg led 17-2 in takedowns.
No. 1 Wartburg 43, Cornell 2
125 — #6 Brady Kyner tech fall Joey Shaw, 18-2 (3:26)
133 — #3 Kris Rumph pinned Evan Husko, 1:21
141 — Nick Meling dec. Jake Wulf, 8-1
149 — #5 Brady Fritz tech fall Klayton Keller, 22-4 (4:58)
157 — Casey Allen dec. Shea Hartzler, 6-2
165 — Max Forsyth pinned Nic Jarvis, 1:50
174 — Paul Calo pinned Jacob Sherzer, 1:14
184 — #2 Kyle Briggs pinned Bryce Oveson, 2:57
197 — #5 Kobe Woods dec. Kendale McCoy, 6-2
HWT — Eli Pannell dec. Alex Heisdorffer, 8-3
Up Next
Wartburg returns to action Dec. 22 in Las Vegas, hosted the Annual Desert Duals in which the Knights host No. 10 North Central, Trine, and Northern State.