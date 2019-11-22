Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Wartburg wrestling Nov. 20

 Wartburg Athletics

The No. 3-ranked Wartburg wrestling team defeated Simpson College 47-3 during an American Rivers Conference dual at Levick Arena Wednesday evening, honoring former great Kenny Anderson ‘ 14 during the 2019-20 home opener.

Simpson opened the dual with an 8-3 decision at 125 to take a 3-0 lead, but the Knights followed winning eight individual bouts along with a forfeit at 165.

Kris Rumph, ranked No. 4 nationally at 133, got the Knights on the board with a pin in under two minutes. Wartburg added to the lead with a major decision from Nick Meling and pins from No. 6 Brady Fritz and Martine Sandoval heading into the intermission.

Paul Calo over Simpson’s Kirtly was forfeited. The Orange & Black closed out the dual with victories from Bronson Harmon at 184, No. 6 Kobe Woods at 197, and a heavyweight pin in 52 seconds by Eli Pannell.

Results

125 — Dylan McChesney (SIMP) over Noah Padilla (WAR); Dec 8-3 (0-3)

133 — #4 Kris Rumph (WAR) over Josh Bower (SIMP); Fall 1:37 (6-3)

141 — Nick Meling (WAR) over Sam McCoy (SIMP); M Dec 14-4 (10-3)

149 — #6 Brady Fritz (WAR) over Jakob Slavin (SIMP); Fall 1:03 (16-3)

157 — Martine Sandoval (WAR) over Robby Silva (SIMP); Fall 2:09 (22-3)

165 — Max Forsyth (WAR) over Dalton Cockman (SIMP); Forfeit (28-3)

174 — Paul Calo (WAR) over Noah Kirtley (SIMP); T Fall 20-2 (33-3)

184 — Bronson Harmon (WAR) over Shyler Langley (SIMP); M Dec 15-5 (37-3)

197 — #6 Kobe Woods (WAR) over Sam Mathis (SIMP); M Dec. 14-3 (41-3)

HWT — Eli Pannell (WAR) over Colton Kinnison (SIMP); Fall 0:52 (47-3)

