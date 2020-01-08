No. 2-ranked Wartburg wrestling is set to compete in the 2020 U.S. Marine Corps/National Wrestling Coaches Association (NWCA) National Dual Meet Championships this weekend in Louisville, Kentucky, at the Kentucky Exposition Center.
The Knights earned the No. 2 seed and a first-round bye for the 24-team double elimination bracket. Wartburg will open competition facing the winner of Millikin and Wisconsin-Oshkosh at 11 a.m. eastern time on Friday.
DIVISION III TEAMS
Alma, Augsburg, Baldwin Wallace, Coe, Heidelberg, Ithaca, Johnson & Wales, Loras, Luther, Millikin, Mount Union, North Central, NYU, Olivet, RIT, Roger Williams, Wabash, Wartburg, Washington & Jefferson, Western New England, Westminster (Mo.), Wisconsin-La Crosse, Wisconsin-Oshkosh, Wisconsin-Whitewater.
NWCA DUALS HISTORY
Wartburg seeks its 12th NWCA National Duals Title and first since 2017, leading all divisions with its 11 National Duals championships. Wartburg has reached the finals every year except for 2019 since the inception of the tournament in 2002. Last season, the Knights fell to No. 3 Johnson & Wales by a score of 18-17 in the semifinals and defeated No. 5 Wabash College in the third place match.