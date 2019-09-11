by Noah Fink
Editor’s note: Noah Fink is a high-school student at W-SR doing a work experience at the Waverly paper. He is part of an initiative we call The Transformative Journalism Academy, which shares the joy of doing journalism with individuals, who are curious about the profession and its practices.
I interviewed Chief of Police, Richard Pursell on Monday, Sept. 9. Pursell’s role is to oversee the Waverly Police Department.
I asked Pursell how they decide who gets to drive the undercover cars. He said it depends on the officer’s position. Patrol cars are always marked, and the investigator cars are unmarked.
The Waverly Police Department has 16 officers. Captain Don Eggleston oversees patrol, and Captain Jason Leonard oversees the investigative department. They are on duty 24/7 and have a first, second and third shift.
When it comes to police being involved in car accidents, there are a few rules they follow. First, they make sure everyone involved is safe. If so, and they are able, they are asked to pull the car over to the side of the road. You can always call law enforcement if you are involved in an accident. Usually, the police aren’t involved any further if there are no injuries, and the damage is under $1,500. In that case, you should deal with your insurance company.
When police are dealing with a person speeding and that person continues driving and refuses to pull over, they have to decide what to do. The officer has to decide if the pursuit will cause a more dangerous situation than letting them go. If they can identify the car and decide that the pursuit is not worth it, they will stop chasing.
Chief Pursell was a member of the United States Army as a military police officer. He was a drill instructor and trained new police officers.
Pursell has been with the Waverly Police Department for about 21 years and was a Military Police Officer for 8 1/2 years.
When I asked him what his favorite part of the job was, he said there are many things. He grew up here, graduating from W-SR in 1989 and has a lot of friends and family in town. He also likes to be able to influence the way that law enforcement is done in town. His goal is to make Waverly a safe community for all that live and work here.
The Waverly Police Department is currently hiring a third-shift officer. Whoever applies has to take a physical and written exam. They have narrowed the applicant field to 10 people.