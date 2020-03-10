The League of Women Voters of Black Hawk – Bremer Counties has been asked to nominate one to two teachers for a Harvard Civics workshop Aug. 16-18 at Harvard University.
To be eligible, teachers (grades 9-12) must teach U.S. history, government, or civics. They also have to agree to later teach at least four of the democracy cases in their classrooms and conduct one case as a community event with the local League.
Expenses will be paid once the teachers reach Cambridge. In cases where local funding for travel is not available, they may apply to the project for these costs.
Teachers who are nominated will be asked to submit an essay from 750-1,000 words and address two questions: 1. Why do you want to join this initiative? 2. Why do you think public discussions about key moments in the history of American Democracy are valuable?
Send teacher nominations and contact info. to Gerri at 268-0936 (or eraldine.perreault@gmail.com) by March 14.