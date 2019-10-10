Every year, U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) selects 10 young Iowans to nominate to each of the U.S. service academies including the Military Academy at West Point, the Air Force Academy, the Naval Academy and the Merchant Marine Academy.
Grassley encourages Iowa students to consider applying to all of the U.S. service academies because each one has different qualifications and a student who may be medically disqualified for one academy may be eligible for another.
“The academies offer some of the best options for higher education as well as an outstanding way to serve our country. It’s a tremendous opportunity for young Iowans,” Grassley said.
The deadline for Iowa students to complete and submit their application for Grassley’s nomination is October 16, 2019. Applications submitted after the deadline will not be considered. Nominations will be made by Dec. 31, 2019.
To seek a nomination from Grassley, Iowa applicants must download and complete an application.
The additional materials that need to be included are as follows:
• A letter of recommendation from a school guidance counselor or alternate administrative school official
• High school transcript
• A letter of recommendation from a teacher
• Two additional letters of recommendation from Iowans
• The applicant’s ACT score, which must be sent directly to Grassley’s office in Des Moines by ACT. The identification number for the ACT is 7129 and the identification code for the SAT is 6260.
Students may hand-deliver their application to any of Senator Grassley’s offices in Des Moines, Cedar Rapids, Sioux City, Council Bluff, Waterloo or Davenport or may mail in their applications to the following address:
U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley, Attn: Hannah Dickel, 721 Federal Building, 210 Walnut St., Des Moines, IA 50309
Applicants also should apply directly to the academies of their choice and ask that pre-candidate files be opened on their behalf. Additionally, Iowa students should seek recommendations from Sen. Joni Ernst and their representative in the U.S. House of Representatives, which for Bremer County is Abby Finkenauer and for Butler County is Steve King.