The Iowa Governor’s STEM Advisory Council, in partnership with Kemin Industries, has launched the sixth year of the I.O.W.A. STEM Teacher Award and will be accepting nominations through Friday, Oct. 4.
The award recognizes one full-time, licensed PreK-12 teacher from each of the state’s six STEM regions for their passion in motivating students to develop a lasting interest in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) both in and out of the classroom. Each of the six teachers selected will receive an award of $1,500 for personal use, and an additional $1,500 for their classroom.
“The stories we hear about Iowa’s STEM educators providing students with exceptional educational experiences are extraordinary,” said Governor Kim Reynolds, STEM Council co-chair. “Iowa’s future workforce is currently in the classroom, inspired and led by educators across the state. That’s why it’s so important for us to support and celebrate them in every way possible.”
Anyone can nominate a teacher via www.stemaward.smapply.io now through Friday, October 4. Once nominated, each teacher will fill out an application to be assessed by a panel of judges who will select the six award recipients. Honorees will be announced in January 2020.
“As a global ingredient company founded on science and technology, STEM education is incredibly important to Kemin. Teachers play a crucial role in supporting students’ interest in STEM careers, and we are thrilled to honor the outstanding work and great effort of Iowa’s STEM educators,” said Dr. Chris Nelson, President and CEO of Kemin Industries.
“Teachers who foster and promote an innovative spirit and passion for STEM are helping to shape the changemakers of tomorrow. Their commitment to STEM education can introduce students to many career opportunities, and we are proud to recognize the Iowa educators who are encouraging the future of scientific advancement and breakthrough.”