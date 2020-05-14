May is national Preservation Month and the Waverly Historic Preservation Commission invites nominations for local Historic Preservation Awards each year at this time. Nominating a property is a great way to help celebrate this special month.
To be eligible for a Waverly Preservation Award, a property must be at least fifty years old and within Waverly’s city limits. The property may be used for either residential purposes or non-residential purposes. The award may be given either in recognition of work undertaken in the last three years or to honor a long-standing commitment to preservation. Private residences are judged on the basis of exterior appearance only, and there can be multiple winners each year.
Nomination forms are found at the Waverly Historic Preservation Commission website at www.waverlyia.com/HPAward. They may be submitted in person at the Community Development Office at City Hall or emailed as per directions on the website.
Award-winners will be selected by meeting one or more of the following criteria:
1. Building improvements made with regard to sensitive restoration or original design (including, for example, removal of contemporary materials that compromised the original architectural intent).
2. New addition in keeping with the original structure and setting.
3. Adaptive reuse of a building that preserves the original architectural character.
4. Historic paint color scheme.
5. Historic landscape design, which displays an effort to preserve the original landscape character and setting of a building.
If you feel your renovation or remodeling effort for your home qualifies, or if you have a favorite site you would like to see receive a reward, please take a few minutes to complete the nomination form. You may also contact Commission members such as chairperson Karen Lehmann (karen.lehmann@wartburg.edu) who are ready and willing to take suggestions for award properties or to help you with your nomination.
Winners will be recognized with certificates and public recognition. These awards are in addition to other Preservation Month activities such as HIT THE STREETS (walking tour brochures available at www.waverlyia.com/hpcresources) and submission of Waverly photos of historic interest to Instagram’s ThisPlaceMatters.