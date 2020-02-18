During the 2019 Legislative Session the candidate filing period was significantly altered for residents who are not affiliated with the Republican or Democratic Party and want their name on the ballot for the General Election.
In the past, “Nominated by Petition” and “Non-Party Political Organization” candidates filed papers in August of even numbered years. Beginning this year, the candidate filing period is in March.
Township Clerk, Township Trustee and Soil and Water Conservation District County Commissioner candidates must file their notarized Affidavit of Candidacy (and nomination petitions if applicable) during the filing period that begins at 8 a.m. Monday, March 2 and ends at 5 p.m., Friday, March 20 in order for their name to be placed on the Nov. 3 General Election ballot. This also pertains to candidates who are not affiliated with the Republican or Democratic Party and wish to run for the office of County Board of Supervisors Districts 1 and 3, County Sheriff or County Auditor in the 2020 General Election.
County Ag Extension Council candidates, however, have until 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 26 to file their notarized Affidavit of Candidacy and nomination forms.
Candidates who are nominated at the June 2 Primary Election are automatically placed on the Nov. 3 General Election ballot. The Primary Election is a political party nomination election, currently for the Republican Party and the Democratic Party. The 2020 filing period for Republican and Democrat candidates begins at 8:00 a.m. Monday, March 2 and ends at 5 p.m. Wednesday, March 25.
Candidates who wish to run for County positions on the 2020 General Election must file their papers in the County Auditor’s Office of the county they reside.
The Affidavit of Candidacy, Nomination Petition forms and Candidates’ Guides are available in the County Auditor’s office and on the Secretary of State’s website under Elections and then Candidates. For further information about running for office you may call the Bremer County Auditor’s Office at 319-352-0340.