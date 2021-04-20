Noreen Linda Matura, 78, of Aplington, passed away on April 19, 2021, at Parker Place in Parkersburg, after a long battle with dementia.
Noreen was born Dec. 2, 1942, in the De Buhr Sister’s Maternity Home in Aplington, daughter of Ecko and Lucille (Miller) Peters. On Sept. 7, 1965, Noreen was united in marriage with Dennis Matura in Albert Lea, Minnesota.
Noreen graduated from Aplington High School in 1960. She worked at Lutheran Mutual Life Insurance in Waverly, where she met her husband Dennis who was stationed there in the Air Force. She also worked at the United State Post Office in Aplington and Parkersburg, she was a Paraeducator at the Aplington-Parkersburg elementary school, and worked at KidQuest in Aplington. She also enjoyed teaching her own children at home, as well the children at Sunday School and before and after school day care. Noreen was a woman of strong faith and she loved cooking and gardening.
She is survived by three children, Jeff of Sumner and Bob of Cedar Rapids, and Michelle (Jeff) Simons of Westminster, Colorado; four grandchildren, Daniel Scheidecker, Amanda (Justin) Scheidecker, Lauren (Brady) Matura, and Reed Matura; two great-grandchildren, Sloane Janssen and Scarlet Cox-Scheidecker; two step-grandchildren, Andrew (Kamryn) Simons and Hayley (Steven) Tallman; eight step great-grandchildren; five brothers, Anthony (Pat), David (Deb), Wes (April), Randy (E.J.), and Curtis; and one sister, Norma Frost; and multiple nephews, nieces and their families.
Noreen is preceded in death by her husband Dennis Matura on May 7, 2010, one sister in infancy, Paulette.
Funeral Services will be 1:30 p.m. Friday, at the First Reformed Church in Aplington, with burial in the Bethel Reformed Cemetery in rural Aplington.
Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, at the First Reformed Church in Aplington, and one hour before services at the church.
Memorials may be directed to First Reformed Church.
Redman Funeral & Cremation Services – Aplington Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
