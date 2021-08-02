After a lifetime of quietly serving her Lord and her family, former Waverly resident Norma Ellen Hanna Happel passed away early Saturday, July 31, at the Mill Pond Care Center in Ankeny, Iowa, just six months after the passing of her beloved husband of 64 years, Alfred Happel. They lived in Waverly from 1955-2001.
A memorial service will be conducted at Second Reformed Church in Pella at 1:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. Video of the service will be livestreamed on the church’s YouTube channel and also will be accessible after the service. Alfred and Norma’s ashes will be buried later in August at Memorial Park Cemetery in Mason City. For the full obituary, visit www.ankenyfuneralhome.com.