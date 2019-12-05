Norma Schlichting, 90, of Waterloo, Iowa, died on Monday, December 2, 2019, at the NorthCrest Specialty Care in Waterloo.
Norma was born on August 11, 1929, in Bremer County, Iowa, the daughter of Elmer and Helena (Oltrogge) Schneider. She attended school in Bremer county and later worked as a caregiver for a number of families in the area. She was united in marriage to Arthur Schlichting on November 22, 1964, at St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church in Readlyn. After her marriage, Norma worked at the YWCA in Waterloo.
Norma is survived by her stepchildren, and step grandchildren; her sister, Irma Goeller of Waterloo; a sister, Esther Bast of Readlyn and a brother, Robert “Duke” (Marian) Schneider of Waverly; a sister-in-law, Gloria Schneider of Reedsburg, Wisconsin and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Arthur; two brothers, Arnold and Harvey Schneider; and two brothers-in-law, Lyle Goeller and Robert Bast and a sister- law Betty Schneider.
A church conducted Memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, December 7, 2019, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Artesian, rural Waverly. The family will greet friends and relatives for one hour prior to the service on Saturday at the church. Burial of her cremains will be held in St. Paul’s Lutheran Cemetery, Artesian following the service. Memorials may be directed to the family for a later designation.
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Denver assisted the family. 319-984-5379