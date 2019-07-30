North Star Community Services announces their sponsorship of the Adult Care Food Program.
Meals are provided without regard to race, color, national origin, sex, age, or disability. Adult care participants who are members of food assistance households or who are SSI or Medicaid participants are automatically eligible to receive free meal benefits. Meals are available at no separate charge to enrolled adults in the following care centers: Newel Post Adult Day Services (1108 Tiffany Place) and the Head Injury Program (3623 Canterbury Court) in Waterloo and all programs located at North Star’s Main building, 3420 University Ave., Waterloo. Also included are the Waverly Center programs, 219 20th St. NW, Waverly.
Income Eligibility Guidelines for Reduced Price Meals — -Effective 7-1-2019 to 6-30-2020
HOUSEHOLD SIZE: REDUCED PRICE MEALS (Yearly, Monthly, Twice Per Month, Every two weeks, Weekly); FREE MEALS (Yearly, Monthly, Twice per month, Every two weeks, Weekly)
1: $23,107, $1,926, $963, $889, $445; $16,237, $1,354, $667, $625, $313
2: $31,284, $2,607, $1,304, $1,204, $602; $21,983, $1,832, $916, $846, $423
3: $39,461, $3,289, $1,645, $1,518, $759; $27,729, $2,311, $1,156, $1,067, $534
4: $47,638, $3,970, $1,985, $1,833, $917; $33,475, $2,790, $1,395, $1,288, $644
5: $55,815, $4,652, $2,326, $2,147, $1,074; $39,221, $3,269, $1,635, $1,509, $755
6: $63,992, $5,333, $2,667, $2,462, $1,231; $44,967, $3,748, $1,874, $1,730, $865
7: $72,169, $6,015, $3,008, $2,776, $1,388; $50,713, $4,227, $2,114, $1,951, $976
8: $80,346, $6,696, $3,348, $3,091, $1,546; $56,459, $4,705, $2,353, $2,172, $1,086
For each additional family member add: +$8,177, +$682, +$341, +$315, +$158; +$5,746, +$479, +$240, +$221, +$111
In accordance with Federal civil rights law and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) civil rights regulations and policies, the USDA, its Agencies, offices, and employees, and institutions participating in or administrating USDA programs are prohibited from discriminating on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, disability, age, or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity in any program or activity conducted or funded by USDA.
Persons with disabilities who require alternative means of communication for program information (e.g. Braille, large print, audiotape, American Sign Language, etc.) should contact the Agency (state or local) where they applied for benefits. Individuals who are deaf, hard of hearing or have speech disabilities may contact USDA through the Federal Relay Service at (800) 877-8339. Additionally, program information may be made available in languages other than English.
To file a program complaint of discrimination, complete USDA Program Discrimination Complaint form (AD-3027) found online at www.ascr.usda.gov/complaint_filing_cust.html or at any USDA office, or call (866) 632-9992 to request the form. Or write a letter addressed to USDA and provide in the letter all of the information requested in the form. Submit completed form or letter to: USDA, Office of the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights, 1400 Independence Ave., SW, Washington, DC 20250-9410 or email at program.intake@usda.gov or fax at (202) 690-7442. This institution is an equal opportunity provider.
Iowa Non-Discrimination Notice: It is the policy of this CNP provider not to discriminate on the basis of race, creed, color, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, disability, age, or religion in its programs, activities, or employment practices as required by the Iowa Code section 216.7 and 216.9.
If you have questions or grievances related to compliance with this policy by this CNP Provider, please contact the Iowa Civil Rights Commission, Grimes State Office Building, 400 E. 14th St., Des Moines, IA 50319-1004; phone number 515-281-4121, 800-457-4416; web site: https://icrc.iowa.gov.