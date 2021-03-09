After many months of planning and hard work, North Star Community Services is excited to report the launch of a newly re-designed website, which went live March 1.
Visitors to the site can expect an updated and fresh new look, easier-to-navigate design, improved functionality and accessibility, along with easier to access information.
The two main goals for the new website project are to connect the community with an easier way to learn about North Star’s services, careers, news and events along with providing a comprehensive “employees only” page dedicated to providing information and resources efficiently and quickly to staff across North Star’s wide service area.
“The launch of the new and improved North Star website is an exciting initiative that is long overdue. The COVID-19 pandemic served to reinforce our need to streamline our processes of getting information out quickly,” explains Valerie Schwager, North Star’s executive director. “It will allow us to improve communication with persons served, families, employees, supporters, and the public; and includes a page solely dedicated to, and for our employees, where they can access messages and the tools and resources needed to support the work they do.”
Special thanks to the Otto Schoitz Foundation for recognizing the value that goes along with a great website, and for the funding that helped make the project possible, and thanks to our web partner, One Solution (www.1SOL.com), who has made the entire process easier! Explore our new website – the address remains the same: www.northstarcs.org.