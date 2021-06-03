North Star is Setting Sail on June 15-16.
North Star Community Services is pleased to announce that its latest theatrical endeavor has gone more “COVID-friendly,” and is coming to the big screen in June!
“The Voyages of Captain Oceanview” Movie Premiere will take place Wednesday, June 15, and Thursday, June 16, in a drive-in movie style. The screening will be south of the Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center in the ITC South Parking Lot, 8392 University Ave., Cedar Falls. Admission is free, but tickets need to reserved at www.gbpac.com.
When you think of the Viking age, you most likely think of raids and warfare, but in truth, besides pillaging and plundering, the Vikings were storytellers who loved nothing better than discovering a good tale. “The Voyages of Captain Oceanview” features original stories, and adaptations of still others, was written, and is being directed by Mr. Greg Holt, and stars 92 North Star actors, plus North Star employees, community volunteers, and making their first North Star “theater” appearances in cameo roles are Waterloo Mayor Quentin Hart and Kendal Crawford (The Mix 93.5/Corn Country 106.5).
Join Captain Oceanview (the Valiant) and his noble crew of misfit Vikings as they sail the seas in search of myths, folklore, and heroic legends. As they navigate the globe, the Vikings are regaled with some great stories, including “Mufaro’s Daughters,” performed by eleven actors from the Waverly Center. Anna F., who is playing Nyasha explains, “It (the filming) was amazing and fun! I had a great time. My favorite part was getting to dance at the end.” Courtney T. who is the little garden snake, Nyoka, added, “It was good! I liked being a snake!!”
Inspired by an African folktale, this story is based in the nation of Zimbabwe. A happy man named Mufaro (mufaro means “happy” in the Shona language of Zimbabwe) has two beautiful daughters, Nyasha, who is good and kind and Menyara, who is selfish and ill-tempered. When the King decides to take a wife, Mufaro sends both his daughters. Who will the King choose?
There have been a few COVID-related challenges with North Star’s latest theater project including the necessity of keeping groups small, social distancing, limiting contact and facemasks, but there has been unique opportunity hidden within the challenges – we have been able to add even more participants and Paco Rosic has been working magic with green screen technology. Travis F., who is playing the part of the father, Mufaro, confirmed, “The green screen was so big and cool. It was fun!”
“Most adventures begin with a leap of faith,” explains director Greg Holt, who once again is volunteering his time and talent to direct the show. “We took that leap back when we first attempted a theater production at North Star. And then the pandemic hit and, and we leaped once again – into yet another way of sharing the abilities of a wide range of actors.” Make plans to attend the movie and discover the talents of North Star’s movie stars! For more information visit www.northstarcs.org.