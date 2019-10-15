On Oct. 8, 168 friends, family, and community members gathered at St. Mary Church to enjoy North Star Community Services’ 14th annual fall program.
This year’s show was titled “Rock the Jukebox.” When planning the event, the performers were able to choose the songs they like to sing. Thirty-one performers wearing sunny, bright gold shirts, assembled to celebrate their musical, acting, and dancing talents with the audience.
Featured vocalists were Hope Eickhoff, Travis Folkerts, Anna Foster, Sonya Foutch, April Gilbert, Jeremy Kluiter, Lynn Taylor, and Darren Tiedt. Helping run the computer in the background was Nick Jentz.
An eclectic mix of music was represented, including: “At the Hop” (Danny & the Juniors), “Banana Boat Song” (Harry Belafonte), “Song Sung Blue” (Neil Diamond), “Yellow Submarine” (Beatles), “Y.M.C.A.” (The Village People), “Old Time Rock & Roll” (Bob Seger), “Dancing Queen” (ABBA), “Crocodile Rock” (Elton John), “I Love Rock & Roll” (Joan Jett & the Black Hearts), “We Will Rock You” (Queen), “Walk Like an Egyptian” (The Bangles), and the finale; “Lean on Me” (Bill Withers).
Acting, dancing, and back-up music was provided by: Cody Adams, Jay Billington, Joel Brase, Dakota Bushman, Sarah Carlin, Andrew Carrier, Alison Cusick, Holly Forest, Tim Gallmeyer, McKenna Hart, Heather Hendricks, Russell Lalk, Travis Moeller, Chad Olson, Sierra Pleas, Janet Schwerin, Dean Shonka, Haleigh Swick, Courtney Tharp, Robert Towell Jr., Richard Uhlenhopp, and Lacie Vorthmann.
Special thanks to St. Mary Church for the use of their facility, Duane Schwickerath, Janesville United Methodist Church-Rebecca Circle, and our outstanding volunteers and staff. And, as always, thank you to our families and guardians who help make it all possible!
By all reports, the performers relished the opportunity to show off their wonderful talents, and the audience enjoyed this fun, feel-good show. As the Center’s Director, Colette Ruth explains, “To borrow a quote from Maya Angelou, ‘At the end of the day, people won’t remember what you said or did, they will remember how you made them feel.’ And for me these productions are truly special and always makes me feel good.” If you would like more information about the performance, or North Star Community Services, contact Waverly’s program director, Colette Ruth, at 352-1425 or visit www.northstarcs.org.