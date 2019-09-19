North Star Community Services’ clients and staff would like to invite the public to attend their 14th Annual Fall Program to be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8 at St. Mary Catholic Church, 2700 Horton Road in Waverly. Admission is free.
This year’s show, “Rock the Jukebox” will be a fun musical revue featuring the talents of the Center’s participants as they perform some of their favorite jukebox hits. Each person was given the opportunity to select which song they wanted to perform, and the show will include a cross-section of numbers including; the Bangles’ “Walk Like an Egyptian,” Queen’s, “We Will Rock You,” the Beatles’ song, “Yellow Submarine,” “YMCA” by the Village People, and much, much more!
Everyone who attends day programming at North Star’s Waverly Center was given the opportunity to have a role in the show, either as a performer, greeter, or props builder. When asked about their upcoming production, a few of the singers had these comments: Darren T. stated, “This is my first time to sing in this show, in front of everybody. I’m excited and nervous, but I’m OK. I’m singing the “Banana Boat” song. I got to pick it by myself. I chose it because it is fun and easy, and the people will like it!”
Anna related, “I am the lead singer in “Dancing Queen.” It is fun, and I hope my family and friends will come see it!” Dakota explained, “I play the maracas in “Dancing Queen.” It’s good and I get to “Walk Like an Egyptian, too.” Courtney, Jeremy, and Cody all agreed, “It’s a great show and everyone should come to see us…please!”
Refreshments will be provided after the program. You won’t want to miss seeing this feel-good show, and maybe sing-along to your favorite jukebox hit! If you would like more information about the performances or about North Star Community Services, contact Waverly Center director, Colette Ruth at 352-1425 or visit www.northstarcs.org.