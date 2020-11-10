Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging (NEI3A) is a non-profit organization that serves 18 counties in Northeast Iowa. The mission of NEI3A is to empower older individuals to age with dignity and independence. In order to best represent older individuals in all of the 18 counties served by NEI3A, Board of Directors are chosen from various counties across NEI3A’s service area.
NEI3A is pleased to announce the elections of new Board of Director officers. The officers were elected at the annual meeting in October. The officers include:
• Patrick Murray (Howard County) – President
• Joyce Denczek (Dubuque County) – Vice President
• Jacob Bates (Black Hawk County) – Secretary
• Dan Byrnes (Allamakee County) - Treasurer
In addition, three new members were appointed to the Board of Directors. Joining NEI3A’s Board of Directors are:
• Valerie Schwager (Black Hawk County)
• Michael Holmen (Fayette County)
• Sally Davies (Jackson County)
These three will join the remaining board members which include:
• Dan Anderson (Tama County)
• Kathy Babcock (Chickasaw County)
• Jacob Bates (Butler County)
• Dan Byrnes (Allamakee County)
• Diana Dawley (Poweshiek County)
• Joyce Denczek (Dubuque County)
• Elaine Eshbaugh (Black Hawk County)
• Shirley Helmrichs (Delaware County)
• Jessica Ledtje (Grundy County)
• Jean Maddux (Black Hawk County)
• Marna Mitchell-Butler (Marshall County)
• Patrick Murray (Howard County)
• Greg Orwoll (Dubuque County)
• Connie Perry (Hardin County)
• Dean Thompson (Winneshiek County)
For more information about NEI3A services please visit www.nei3a.org or call 800-779-8707.