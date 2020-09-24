Northeast Iowa Community Action Corporation (NEICAC) Family Service Offices will start taking limited applications for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) on Oct. 1.
Households that can apply must have one of the following conditions: a member that is 60 years old or older, or have a member that is disabled, or have a written disconnection notice, or are currently disconnected from their energy heating source or electricity. All other households must wait until Nov. 1 to apply.
LIHEAP customers will need to furnish some form of identification, a copy of their most recent heating and electric bill, and proof of all household members’ gross income for the past 30 calendar days, the most recent 12 months or for the past calendar year.
Eligibility for participation is established according to the following federal income guidelines:
HOUSEHOLD INCOME MAXIMUMS 175% OF POVERTY
Household Size: Annual Gross Income
1: $22,330
2: $30,170
3: $38,010
4: $45,850
5: $53,690
6: $61,530
7: $69,370
8: $77,210
For households with more than eight members, add $7,840 annually for each additional member
This program is funded through the Iowa Department of Human Rights, and has been established to help qualifying low-income Iowa homeowners and renters pay a portion of their primary heating costs. All low-income Northeast Iowans are encouraged to apply, including senior citizens and individuals with disabilities. Households burning wood or where heating is included as part of the rent may also be eligible for assistance.
COVID-19 RESTRICTIONS: Due to COVID-19, your local Northeast Iowa Community Action Family Services Office is closed to in-person appointments. However, we continue to complete applications by mail, email, phone, fax or online. For more information, contact your local NEICAC (Community Action) Family Service Office or call the NEICAC central office in Decorah at 563-382-9608 or visit www.neicac.org.
Applicants in Bremer County can contact the Waverly office at 117 W. Bremer Ave. or call 319-352-4532.
This program is not designed to pay a household’s total energy costs. The program will provide supplemental assistance based on several factors. Those factors include total household income, household size, dwelling type and type of heating fuel, among others.