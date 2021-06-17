CEDAR FALLS – New alumni were added to the roster of graduates of the University of Northern Iowa.
The following students were among those who received their degrees. Those marked with an asterisk are those who graduated with honors, two asterisks earned high honors, while three had highest honors.
Clarksville: Kennedy Ciavarelli, Master of Arts, Speech-Language Pathology; and Kayla Jacobs, Master of Arts, Speech-Language Pathology
- Denver: Kaitlyn Bahlmann, Bachelor of Arts, Biology; Kelli Brockway, Master of Athletic Training, Masters of Athletic Training; Austin Hamer, Bachelor of Arts, Finance: Investments; and Kala Rose, Bachelor of Arts, Elementary Education
Janesville: Baylee Heath, Bachelor of Arts, Interactive Digital Studies; Tyler Kussatz, Bachelor of Arts, Technology Management; Jacob Ruth, Bachelor of Arts, Communication: Digital Media Production
Readlyn: Lakin Joerger, Bachelor of Arts, Accounting; and Timothy Warnke, Bachelor of Arts, Earth Science
Shell Rock: Johnathon Kruger, Bachelor of Arts, Music: General Studies in Music; Reece Masker, Bachelor of Arts, Communication; and Katelyn Taylor, Master of Arts, Mathematics for the Elementary and Middle Grades (K-8)
- Tripoli: Elizabeth Allen-Krueger, Bachelor of Arts, Psychology; Kailey Heidemann, Bachelor of Arts, Social Work; Jared Nash, Bachelor of Arts, Finance: Financial Management; Amy Price, Master of Arts, Science Education; Bailey Rustad, Bachelor of Arts, Communication Disorders; and Dalton Tonne, Bachelor of Arts, Business Teaching
- Waverly
: Matthew Bancroft-Smithe, Bachelor of Arts, Interactive Digital Studies; Rachel Byl, Bachelor of Arts, Management: Human Resource Management; Christopher James, Bachelor of Liberal Studies, Bachelor of Liberal Studies; Caitlyn Keseberg, Bachelor of Arts, Social Work; Joshua Lehman, Master of Arts, Mathematics: Community College Teaching; Jackson Little, Bachelor of Science, Construction Management; Sherri Niles, Bachelor of Arts, English Teaching; Christopher Parsons, Bachelor of Liberal Studies, Bachelor of Liberal Studies; Morgan Petersen, Master of Arts, Postsecondary Education: Student Affairs; Bailee Randall, Master of Social Work, Social Work: Advanced Standing: Trauma Informed Practice Specialization; Ian Schaufenbuel, Bachelor of Arts, Finance: Financial Management, Real Estate; Nicholas Shepherd, Bachelor of Arts, Supply Chain Management; Emily Shinkle, Elementary Education, Middle Level Education Dual Major; Anna SmolikHagen, Bachelor of Arts, Communication/Public Relations: Strategic Public Relations; Kaitlynn Solberg, Bachelor of Arts, Biology: Biomedical; Riley Steckelberg, Bachelor of Arts, Elementary Education, Middle Level Education Dual Major; Hugh Zehr, Bachelor of Arts, Economics: General Economics; Taylor Zimmerman, Bachelor of Arts, Finance: Investments; and Philip Zuhlke, Bachelor of Science, Technology and Engineering Education-Teaching