Hannah Holman, a cellist with the New York City Ballet Orchestra, will be performing an intimate concert at the World’s Window, 214 Main St., Cedar Falls, on Saturday, July 13 from 2 to 3 p.m.
Her career encompasses orchestral and chamber music, solo performances and teaching.
In addition to her work with the New York City Ballet Orchestra, Holman is the principal cellist of the Quad City Symphony, and performs with Trio 826, pianist Réne Lecuona, and others.
A dedicated private teacher who finds great fulfillment in helping students of all ages grow musically, Holman was on the University of Iowa music faculty from 2002-2012, where she was a member of the Maia Quartet. Holman's philosophy, "We have a duty in making music to touch, speak, console, uplift, bring joy to, and comfort or challenge all who hear us.”