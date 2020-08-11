Hartman Reserve Visiting Artist, Dr. Hannah Porter Occena, will present “Conversations in Sound” at 2 p.m. Aug. 16 at Hartman Reserve.
Dr. Occena will perform selections for solo flute and lead audience members in participatory activities addressing, “What is music and what is noise?” The public event will be held in the amphitheater. In case of rain, the program will be held inside the Community Room in the Interpretive Building. In either venue, social distancing will be practiced and masks must be worn inside any Hartman building.
Dr. Occena presently is Assistant Professor of Flute at UNI and Principal Flute with the Topeka Symphony Orchestra in Topeka, Kansas. During her tenure as Hartman Reserve Visiting Artist, Dr. Occena is exploring and interpreting the sounds of nature through the sound of the flute. She frequently walks the grounds at Hartman Reserve, recording visuals and outdoor flute performances.
Occena will also be offering performances at the Hearst Center for the Arts and the Waterloo Center for the Arts in August and September, respectively. Please contact those organizations for performance dates. The Visiting Artist program is sponsored by the Friends of Hartman Reserve, the Catherine Ann Livingston Fund at the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa, Hearst Center for the Arts, and Friends of the Waterloo Center for the Arts. For more information on this program, please call Hartman Reserve at 319-277-2187.