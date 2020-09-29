Helping Services for Youth & Families’ Domestic Abuse Resource Center (DARC) is hosting Domestic Violence Awareness during the month of October. In Iowa and around the world, October is a month to create awareness around domestic violence, using the color purple to symbolize the cause.
Throughout the month of October, you will notice areas that highlight domestic violence awareness. We have a few ways you can support local survivors of domestic violence:
1. Throughout the month of October, Pivo Brewery & Blepta Studios in Calmar will be donating 20% of their online sales to DARC.
2. On Saturday, Oct. 17, Luna Valley Farm in Decorah will provide 20% of its pizza sales to DARC. All pizza orders need to be made in advance.
Last year, the Helping Services’ DARC team of advocates and volunteers assisted 223 individual survivors of domestic abuse in the seven counties the team serves (Allamakee, Bremer, Chickasaw, Clayton, Fayette, Howard, and Winneshiek). Staff and volunteers also answered 1,728 calls on our Resource Line and provided 88 transportation trips for clients. For more info about Helping Services’ DARC, please call 800-383-2988 or visit www.helpingservices.org to access our chat option with an advocate.