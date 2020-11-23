October is a favorite for many with picturesque leaves and cooler temps. Not only is this Mr. Winkey’s favorite time of year, but also his favorite time of the month – to acknowledge more outstanding sixth grade band students. These students are starting to really develop fine musicianship qualities and are proving themselves as serious, hard-working students. For October, we feature seven sixth grade students.
Sixth grade musicians of the month include: Avery Harris (clarinet), Jacob Poppe (percussion), Gage Mueller (alto sax), Caden Sedgwick (trombone), Brooklyn Hoffman (trombone), Ethan Lowe (trumpet), and Taylor Badura (clarinet). Their willingness to lead by example has helped set the tone during band rehearsals and they are always coming prepared for lessons.
Congrats again to these magnificent students and the successes they bring to band each day. Tune in next month for November’s musicians of the month.