Brian O’Hair has joined Denver Savings Bank’s team as Vice President, Commercial Loan Officer. Brian has been in banking for over 11 years, most recently serving the Cedar Valley.
“I’m excited to join Denver Savings Bank,” Brian said. “I’ve gotten to know several members of the team over the last few years, and each has raved about the family-like culture at DSB. That, along with the bank’s focus on lending within the Cedar Valley were of great appeal to me. I couldn’t be happier to join such a great team.”
Ryan Sheridan, President & CEO, stated, “I’m thrilled to have someone of Brian’s caliber join our expanding commercial banking team. Brian has a tremendous reputation of helping businesses throughout the Cedar Valley and beyond with their banking needs.”
Brian is an active board member for the Boys and Girls Club of the Cedar Valley and Northeast Iowa Progressive Bankers. He volunteers with the Salvation Army, Junior Achievement, Habitat for Humanity, and Cedar Falls Booster Club. Brian is also active in the Cedar Falls Food Co-op and Cedar Falls Rotary Club.
Denver Savings Bank has total assets of approximately $186 million and has two locations in Denver, just 10 minutes north of Waterloo. Denver Savings Bank is part of PSB Corp., an Iowa-based holding company that owns three independent community banks.