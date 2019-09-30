Tamara McReynolds and her husband, Doug, love to dance.
The McReynoldses looked forward to enjoying Oktoberfest in Waverly this fall, even though competing celebrations in other area communities vied for attention.
The Jim Busta Band was the major draw for the speech pathologist and Upper Iowa English professor, whose passion for dance led to a courtship, and eventually, wedding vows 12 years ago.
It is because of the band they started to polka and the Waverly Oktoberfest was the perfect stage for their nimble, well-practised, and somewhat vertiginous moves under the tent on Saturday morning at Kohlmann Park.
They were not alone.
Becky Jaeger, of Shell Rock, also stepped onto the stage, with her cute dance partner, her 2-year-old grandson, Remington.
The boy giggled, from the unexpected motion, but seemed secure in grandma’s embrace.
When Becky finally put him down, Remington gave the band a long stare, clearly mesmerized by the musicians.
He was a diminutive version of his maternal grandpa, Dave Beenen, who had come to the fest with his wife, Deb, from Ankeny.
Even though they had never been to the Waverly event, now in its fourth year, Dave and Deb had taken the spirit of the festival to heart and bought Oktoberfest-themed outfits for themselves and their grandson.
As it turned out, it was a great investment, because the trio won first place in the costume category later that day. It was fittingly humorous that in the commemorative photo for the occasion Remington sips milk from his bottle as a grown man would gulp down Ayinger Oktoberfest beer from a stein.
Also on the dance floor was Ernie Gabe, a widower of seven years, who danced with his friend, Janet Hoins.
A brain tumor survivor since 2001, Ernie learned his first moves in 1961, when he met his wife, Judy, who passed away in 2012.
“I liked the polka and the waltz,” said Ernie, a retired auto mechanic business owner for 47 years. “It keeps us young and helps us through ups and downs.”
Further down in the park, stations and exhibits buzzed with activity. Some, like the Army Reserves climbing wall, tested the agility of kids, and others, like the train and pony rides, were a magnet for young children.
The German club at the high school sold German chocolate cupcakes and painted faces, and the Eisenach Sister City board — Jon Tehven, Waverly Chamber Executive Director Travis Toliver, Gloria Tehven, Bob and Kris Brunkhorst, as well as Brian Pfaltzgraff and Sigrid Moehlis — somehow managed to hold a board meeting amidst the wafting smells of barbecue and brats.
The newsiest item from the meeting is that the Double J Wranglers, the local cowboy band with a loyal following, is going to travel to Eisenach, Germany, and perform at the sister city event in November.
The Brunkhorsts also became the hosts of Simon Wolf, the 19-year-old son on Eisenach’s mayor, Katja.
“It was a peaceful and nice Oktoberfest,” Simon told Waverly Newspapers on Monday, “because in Germany, it gets loud, and a lot of people get drunk.
“I met a lot of nice people there.”
The Waverly Oktoberfest was truly a family affair by the German standards.
On Friday night, the fireworks gathered a lot of accolades, and on Saturday, the day was picture perfect.
Waverly’s Oktoberfest has battled bad weather since its inception, but its resilience has resonated with its fans.
Josh Schneiderman, the marketing director of the event, said the guests at this fall’s Oktoberfest made the register ring. He added that next year’s celebration will take place the first week of October because of the competition for bands.
“We believe this has been the biggest year ever, we are growing,” Schneiderman said.
Tamara, the speech-pathologist-tuned-polka-aficionado, said that the band lineup is of the essence when Oktoberfest lovers determine where they will mark the German-rooted beer festival in the area.
But, she added, Waverly has one asset that is hard to replicate.
“The setting here is so beautiful, with the river, it is hard to beat,” she said.