Wash your hands.
Cover up sneezes and coughs.
Stay home and stay away from buffet lines when sick.
Don’t shake hands.
Those are some of the recommendations made by the medical professionals with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) with the outbreak of the novel coronavirus COVID-19. They’re also the steps that have been taken by churches every year during the cold and flu season.
That is what some pastors of area places of worship told Waverly Newspapers in the wake of Gov. Kim Reynolds’ Sunday announcement of three presumptive positive cases of the disease in Johnson County. In fact, at one church, the preventative measures were actively discussed during services this week.
“Holy communion will not be served by intinction until after the flu season and after the COVID outbreak is under control,” said the Rev. Tom Barnard, pastor at Trinity United Methodist Church in Waverly, talking about dipping the bread into the wine.
“I handed out an 8½-by-11 (inch) sheet stating all of the different things we should be doing to prevent COVID in every bulletin last week.”
Another common ritual that has changed in several churches is the “passing of the peace,” where congregants shake hands and wish each other peace during the service.
The Rev. Marilyn Sargent, pastor at Faith United Church of Christ in Tripoli, said that handshakes are discouraged during the cold and flu season.
“We’ve come up with different ways, whether it’s an elbow bump or a wave or a bow,” Sargent said. “We find other ways to greet each other spiritually.”
She added that Faith UCC has several hand sanitizer dispensers placed around the church, which are kept stocked during the peak of the germy time of the year.
“We certainly do a lot of praying,” she said. “That, at this point, is all that we’ve talked about. Our council has talked about it, and we’re just trying to be good stewards of our health and what we have.
“Until it centers into our area, there’s just nothing else we really can do. We’re not going to step away from gatherings. We wash our hands a lot, and I guess that’s about it.”
The Rev. Mark Anderson, assistant to the bishop with the Northeast Iowa Synod of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America in Waverly, said that many churches in his denomination have done the same measures.
“Some churches have also suspended shaking hands at the door after church,” Anderson said. “Mostly, we are just encouraging washing hands.”
The State Hygienic Laboratory at the University of Iowa announced on Sunday of the three cases of COVID-19 in Johnson County. One person was classified as middle-age, between 41-60, and the other two were older adults, between 61-80. They were all part of a cruise of Egypt.
The Iowa Department of Public Health said in a statement that neither patient had to be hospitalized, but they were recovering at home. Two of the three had underlying health conditions, while the third did not.
The disease was first linked to an outbreak in Wuhan, China, but since then, cases have been found all over the world.
The CDC is attempting to confirm the three positive Iowa tests.
“The state of Iowa has been coordinating plans across state agencies, including a partial activation of the State Emergency Operations Center (SEOC), to protect the health of Iowans and assess our operational needs,” Gov. Reynolds said during a press conference Sunday evening. “While these are the first cases, it may not be the last and it’s why Iowans must continue to practice safe habits like hand washing and staying home from work when sick.
“My team is engaged through the President’s Coronavirus Task Force, led by Vice President Mike Pence, as well as the nation’s governors to work collaboratively to limit the spread of COVID-19.”
Barnard, the Trinity pastor, put the COVID situation into perspective.
“We have lost 20,000 lives just to what we would call the normal influenza this year — 20,000 lives across this country,” he said he told the congregation on Sunday. “There have been 25 million cases of influenza reported. That can be far worse than the COVID, and the COVID doesn’t seem to be infecting children, just older adults, 60 and older.
“You need to be extremely careful of the regular influenza. It’s very dangerous, and 20,000 people have lost their lives in this country this year.”
Anderson, with the ELCA, said he saw an interesting tip on social media on handwashing. He mentions that the CDC recommends singing “Happy Birthday” twice to time out the 20 seconds necessary to lather up.
“There’s this really cute video of this quartet offering instead … sing the Doxology,” he said, which is a short hymn. “In case people are getting tired of ‘Happy Birthday,’ you know, try some alternatives.”
A video called “Doxology Handwashing Timer” can be found at https://youtu.be/sEjc2esWNas.
Barnard thought that the aftermath of the coronavirus would be an increased awareness over personal hygiene and public sanitation.
“I hope will see that in restaurants and other places where people haven’t seemed to care,” he said. “They get on a buffet line, and they continue to cough.
“I’m seeing that already in the several funerals in the last month, people are being very careful. People with colds are having someone else getting a plate for them (during the luncheon). I am actually seeing a response already.”
However, Sargent, with Faith UCC, believes that there is reassurance in this scary world.
“God’s going to be there through it all,” she said. “That’s what we cling to, that the truth that God is a part of our highs and our lows. That takeaway is always there.”