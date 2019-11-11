Over the 243-year history of the United States of America, the military has evolved from militias organized by each of the states to a centralized fighting and defense force consisting of five branches — Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines and Coast Guard.
As that evolution progressed, so have the soldier, sailor, airman and marine, becoming more adept with technology and with the different jobs that each military member needs to do to defend this country. And with that, so has the uniform each man and woman wears, from thick wool to a more streamlined fabric.
That was on display Monday morning when the Waverly Area Veterans Post held its annual Veterans Day program, hosted by the AMVETS Post 79. Member Mike Kukral, who handled the emcee duties for the ceremony, introduced and described the uniforms on parade.
Most of the uniforms, which spanned from World War I to modern day, were given to the WAVP by their former owners and had been on a rotational display at the post. There was also a display of mannequins wearing Army uniforms from those same eras presented by Frank Wilkens, who also had a display of other uniforms and a cross section of an old oak tree that once stood on the WAVP site and was more than 150 years old.
“On it, he (Wilkens) has a timeline of all of the conflicts in the history of America,” Kukral described. “It’s beautiful.
“We’ve been so blessed to have so many people give us uniforms that we don’t have room for anymore, I’ll be quite honest with you. Our storage is a little bit limited.”
The parade started with an Army uniform from Myron Chapin, who joined the service near the end of World War I. After reading Chapin’s autobiography, Kukral remarked on the uniform’s quality.
“I used to be in the clothing business,” Kukral said. “That wool is so thick and burly, and that’s how all of those uniforms were back then. It kept them warm, and also kept them from being too cold. They had to wear these all the time. It’s amazing.”
Several other uniforms were brought out, with Kukral giving their history and that of their owners. Several times, for those who were in the room, he would talk about them being for the “point-5” version of the veteran.
He first used the joke when a student walked up in a Marine uniform for Glenn Cyphers, the Marine Corps League commandant.
“I can hardly believe you were that small,” Kukral said to Cyphers, who was in the back of the room, to raucous laughter from the audience.
“It was fifty years handing in the closet collecting dust,” Cyphers replied.
Kukral also quipped that the uniforms all shrunk on the veterans, not that they outgrew them.
American Legion Commander Rich Miller later displayed two of his uniform tops, one from Operation Desert Shield and Storm in the 1990s and one from Operation Enduring Freedom in the 2000s. Kukral pointed out the change in camouflage patterns from the classic style to the more digital pattern of today’s military wear.
Wilkens then gave a lecture of how soldiers and marines were outfitted for combat from World War I to today, with the different weapons and gear that they had to have with them.
For many of the veterans, the day started with a hearty, free breakfast at Hy-Vee. Hundreds of former servicemen and women lined up along the Hickory House deli to get their fill of eggs, bacon, hash browns, fruit and other breakfast items served by the store’s management and staff.
Volunteering their time, members of the Townline 4-H Club of Waverly made sure the vets’ coffee cups were full by pouring joe from carafes of Caribou Coffee. Above the din, there was the Stars and Stripes alongside the flags from each of the military branches with a sign that read “Thank you for your service.”
At the other end of Village Square Shopping Center, the American Massage Therapy Association’s Iowa Chapter held a veterans’ appreciation day inside The Centre Hall, where members performed chair massages, and Jessica Raymond of Happily Hair After on Bremer Avenue gave complimentary haircuts. There were also many handouts available throughout.
Back at the WAVP, Kukral opened the ceremony with his appreciation of veterans who have paid the ultimate sacrifice. After the historical presentation, Kukral remembered the passing of Roger Metzger, who died one year ago Monday.
“As a young man growing up in Waverly, I have to tell you, I thought Roger Metzger was probably the meanest SOB in the world,” Kukral said, “until I got to know him.”
He recalled that Metzger did everything full-on, even when he served in the Marine Corps. Kukral said Metzger could be summed up in three words: Duty, honor and courage. However, that didn’t stop Kukral from telling some zingers about Metzger.
“Roger was sly,” Kukral said. “He had this hearing impediment, and it was as convenient as he wanted it to be. We’d sit in a meeting, and Rich Miller or somebody would say something, and I’d say something under my breath, and Roger would say, ‘Mike, I heard that.’ He couldn’t hear you talking to him point-blank.”
He also told a story from Metzger’s wife, Judy, about his views on marriage.
“She said, ‘If I heard it once, I’ve heard it 100 times. (He said,) “If the United States Marine Corps wanted me to have a wife, they would have issued me one.”’”