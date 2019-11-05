Charles Hart of Charles City, and Charles Parr of Dodgeville, Wisconsin, became friends and engineering classmates at the University of Wisconsin in Madison in 1893. While they were still students at the University, the two “Charlies” opened a farm equipment repair shop and conducted out-of-classroom experiments with gasoline engines which led to the development of a new light-weight engine that produced more power with greater efficiency than any other engine at that time.
In 1897, they established the Hart-Parr Company in Madison, and by 1901 their little company had outgrown their hemmed-in building and grounds. While they wanted to rebuild elsewhere in Madison, no one was interested in financing their business. The two Charlies were downhearted by their predicament, but Hart’s father in Charles City came to their rescue when he acquired land and financing for relocating the Hart-Parr Company to Charles City. By the end of 1901, with the relocation completed, the company was back in operating business in Iowa with 15 employees on the payroll.
As the Company resumed production of stationary engines in Charles City, the two Charlies somehow found time to perfect their long-held idea of building a gasoline tractor engine that brought mechanical power to farms. During the winter of 1901-1902, they realized their dream and built “Old Number 1” the production of the first Hart-Parr tractor.
Happy with the success of their “Old Number 1”, the two Charlies built a second and a third tractor in 1902, with “Old Number 3” tractor eventually becoming enshrined years later in the Smithsonian Institute in Washington, D.C.
In 1903, 15 more tractors were built and sold. In 1905, in a leap of faith, the Hart-Parr Company completely discontinued manufacturing stationary engines, risking everything to build only tractors for the nation’s farmers. Nearly five years before any other company turned to tractor manufacturing as a permanent business, the Hart-Parr Company can rightfully claim the proud title of “Founders of the Tractor Industry.”
In 1906 with business humming along nicely, Hart-Parr sales manager, W. H. Williams, who was struggling with the cumbersome advertising words “gasoline traction engine”, had an inspiration to shorten and change those words to “TRACTOR”. He coined that name and it took hold with all tractor manufacturers who still use the term today.
Tractor sales at Hart-Parr experienced phenomenal growth during the 1907-20 era until the 1921-24 post World War I economic downturn cut deeply into Hart-Parr’s business, but somehow the company was able to ride it out while many other companies fell by the wayside.
In 1925, the worst was over and prosperity returned with Hart-Parr reporting net sales in January 1929 as the highest in company history. Ten days later on Feb. 23, an announcement was made that Hart-Parr; Oliver Plow Works in South Bend, Indiana; and Shepard Company in Battle Creek, Michigan, had merged to form the full-line company Oliver Farm Equipment Company with headquarters slated to be in Chicago. The great news which boasted sales and sparked plans for expanding operations with several new building continued, almost at fever pitch, until late October when the Stock Market crashed plunging the country into the Great Depression. What started out as a banner year for Hart-Parr ended in near devastation.
During those tough days in the early 1930s, Hart-Parr, now Oliver, barely survived – but it “weathered the storm” and in 1935, it began to slowly experience new life as tractor sales and employment were on the upswing and sleek new tractors like the Model 70 were successfully introduced into the tractor market.
As the 1940s approached, Oliver was again on its way to being a viable company – enhanced especially by significant military contracts which extended beyond the end of World War II. Then too, there was a pent-up demand by farmers for new tractors which they had put off buying during the war.
Unfortunately, all that built-up prosperity quickly changed in the 1950s as unions, which had been shackled from labor-contract improvements during the war, now clamored for big increases in both wages and benefits. Compounding that even more, a crippling coal miner nation-wide strike was followed by an even more devastating steelworkers strike. All across the country, manufacturers were forced to shut down because of coal and steel supply shortages. Oliver too, was affected, not only by the coal and steel strikes, but also in its own backyard as its local union placed costly demands during labor contact negotiations in the 1950s.
It was in that setting that I come to Charles City. On Nov. 10, 1958, my employment at Oliver began, and for me, it couldn’t have come at a more opportune time.