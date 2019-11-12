As the new kid on the block at the Oliver tractor plant in Charles City, I was immediately invited to sit in on negotiations the company was engaged in with the United Auto Workers (UAW). In 1958 those meetings with the union had been in progress for most of the fall with virtually no prospect for a settlement. Never-the-less I welcomed the opportunity to be part of negotiations, which continued into January 1959 when the UAW went on strike for 37 days. In March the strike ended, and the workers returned to their jobs as the economy enjoyed a strong uptick.
As the 1960s proceeded to break all previous sales at the Charles City Plant, Oliver enjoyed unprecedented prosperity which historians now call “The Glory Years.” And, in 1960 in another vein, Oliver’s future was forever change when the white Motor Corporation (WMC) in Cleveland, Ohio, acquired Oliver. One year later in November 1961, WMC, the world’s leading builders of heavy-duty trucks at that time, acquired COCKSHUTT, another farm equipment manufacturer which was a Canadian operation. Again, in January 1963, WMC acquired its third farm equipment company –MINNEAPOLIS MOLINE in Minnesota.
All three companies Oliver, Cockshutt, and Minneapolis Moline, were operated as separate entities until WMC in September 1969 combined them into one new corporation named White Farm Equipment (WFE) with silver and charcoal paint colors on its product lines. The new company was headquartered in the MM facility in Hopkins, Minnesota, and Bob Cummins, who previously headed up MM, was tapped to be the first president of WFE.
Turmoil reined as MM personnel took over all the top staff positions, and Oliver personnel was relegated to the lesser positions. Bunkie Knudsen, President of WMC ousted Cummins hoping to restore peace within WFE by appointing Jim Wormley as the second president of WFE. Wormley, who had been president of Oliver, changed it around so Oliver personnel held the top staff positions, and moved WFE headquarters to Charles City. That arrangement didn’t workout either and outsider Bob Kidder was brought in as WFE’s third president who quickly relocated WFE headquarters to Oak Brook, Illinois.
With the turmoil resolved, optimism heightened and the 1960 glory years extended into the 1970s with employment at the Charles City ballooning to nearly 3,000. But it wasn’t sustained as White Motor truck sales tanked and profits from WFE were funneled to the faltering truck manufacturing divisions. Then came the 1980s, and in May 1980 WFE president Kidder said, “the roof fell in” as tractor sales came to a dead stop. With both farm and truck operations badly whipsawed by inflation, along with skyrocketing interest rates for WMC reaching an astronomical 22%, and the farm depression, WMC went into bankruptcy in September 1980.
TIC Investment Company of Dallas, Texas, purchased WFE assets out of the WMC bankruptcy, but as the farm economy continued its deep spiral downward, WFE, as a separate stand-alone subsidiary of TIC, was thrown into bankruptcy by a Kansas disgruntled farm equipment dealer in May 1985. Later that year in October, Allied Products Company (APC), a conglomerate in Chicago, became the owner, purchasing the assets of WFE from TIC. But valiant attempts to revitalize WFE with an infusion of some needed capital was not enough. As Allied Products other companies faltered, so did WFE and all of APC including WFE, went under and into bankruptcy. Finally, in July 1993, the Charles City plant which began as Hart-Parr in 1901 was permanently shut down and it was the end of an era.
My very satisfying career at Oliver/White Farm Equipment spanned nearly four decades. However, in the end, when the Charles City plant and all the buildings were demolished, I, along with the Charles City plant CEO, were the last men standing. Today, the 67-acre bare-land plant site is being primarily used by several small businesses for miscellaneous storage.