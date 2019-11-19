My nearly four decades of employment at the Oliver Charles City Plant was a great adventure rather than just another ordinary job. From the very first day I eagerly looked forward to each new day as to what might be in store for me, and then thoroughly relished the way the day played out.
It never ceased to amaze me how well my varied interests, prior employment experiences, and educational background all fit perfectly with my responsibilities. At Oliver I was confronted with meaningful challenges as well as giving me everything I wanted to do in my working life. Then too, I wasn’t channeled into just one responsibility task, but instead, a myriad of assignments dominated my life at Oliver. In effect, I wore may figurative hats — many of which I wore nearly every day. Besides a wide range of legal matters, there was much more to do: human relations, industrial relations, public relations, training, and the ins-and-outs of manufacturing — all of them rolled into one big ball of wax which I dearly loved.
As for my manufacturing hat, I felt extremely fortunate to have had a comprehensive shop course at UNI called “Survey of Metals” which included hands-on-learning of gas and arc welding, forging, pattern making, and aluminum casting procedures. Of course, such training was presented on a manual basis, but almost identical to such at Oliver where they were performed on a highly mechanized level. Lucky me!
In retrospect, there was one other important aspect which I enjoyed without even realizing it. I had almost complete autonomy, which allowed me to access all parts of the plant operation including offices, engineering, experimental, manufacturing, assembly and foundry operations.
This series of Oliver stories has been difficult for me to write — especially all the economic ups-and-downs that befell Oliver. But I have always held on to the positive. The nearly four decades I had at Oliver were truly good years for me and my family — and also for all the old timers at the plant. I’m sure they would echo my words.
In the writings that follow I look forward to relating some of my experiences at Oliver together with those of my life and times at Charles City which spanned 55 years from 1958-2013.