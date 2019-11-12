Long-time Waverly resident the Rev. Beth A. Olson, now the pastor of St. Timothy Lutheran Church in Hudson, is the author of a newly released book, “Becoming A Makeover Congregation: A Story of Hope, Renewal and Possibility.”
She will have a book-signing reception Saturday, Nov. 16, from 1:30 to 3 p.m. at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church and School in Waverly. The publisher’s list price is $16.95, but at this signing the cost will be $15. St. Paul’s is one of the congregations Olson has served in her 25+ years of ministry.
Olson based this book largely on one of the congregations she has served in Northeast Iowa, Messiah Lutheran Church in Janesville. She also has served churches in Decorah, Nashua, Allison, Grundy Center and Waverly.
According to the publisher, CSS Publishing Co. of Lima, Ohio, “When Pastor Olson arrived in Janesville, members told her they weren’t sure from week to week whether they would see each other in worship or even if the church would be open the following Sunday.”
Three years later the congregation dedicated a new church and education unit. The old building, which had been built 40-some years earlier to be used only temporarily for worship and later converted to a parsonage, was moved off the site and became a private home.
“What we did was no one-person story,” Pastor Olson said. “A lot of things came together to allow the congregation to move forward in faith and mission, despite some setbacks along the way. The congregation was able to take a leap of faith that allowed them to build, as we called it, ‘A New Church for a New Century’.”
The book presents numerous illustrations and offers suggestions of things to try that can help congregations get back on their feet. Olson used the imagery of ‘holy jumper cables” to talk about makeover work. “With jumper cables, there’s life left in the battery, but it just needs an assist to coax it along. Sometimes, the same thing is true with congregations—they just need an assist to get going again.”
“Becoming a Makeover Congregation” can also be ordered online through the publisher or from retail sellers.