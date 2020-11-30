The much beloved Christmas Greetings on Main, hosted by the Waverly Chamber of Commerce, has been put on hold this year because of the pandemic.
The holiday celebration, which is kicked off by a spectacular Santa ride through the downtown area, has a long tradition in Waverly, and was once the subject of a national TV special.
It will be greatly missed and this article gives us the space to reflect, albeit in a short paragraphs, on all the memories it holds and on why it is so treasured.
Nothing can take the place of downtown store windows where local musicians like the Double J Wranglers dish out the spirit of the season with their soulful renditions of Christmas classics; where standing on a street corner by the hotel, the Waverly-Shell Rock High School students revel in Silent Night acapella style; where Elsa, by the staff at Love and Lace sings her heart out at an eye-popping performance; where the llamas bask in attention hanging out in front of Bo Studio 121; and where the fabulous ice carving at the entrance of Kohlmann Park happens in real time, right in front of Santa’s Waverly house. There, a line of eager kids await their turn to whisper in Santa’s ears their wishes for gifts.
All that, and the wafting aroma of hot chocolate…
Those images are easier to evoke in writing and in memories and their impossibility this season makes them even more precious, and even more desirable next year.
In 2021, we will have a lot of catching up to do and Christmas Greetings on Main will be one of the events we are already looking forward to.