Jimmy the Rooster may feel a bit crestfallen today, after he did not get seeded in the top tier of cacklers in the rooster crowing contest at the Bremer County Fair.
But like any effort, it is not just about winning, even though this is what is judged in a competition.
It is unclear whether the Shell Rock rooster had some sort of stage fright when the audience expected him to show his talent on Wednesday morning, as sometimes first-time contestants happen to freeze under the limelight.
But, judging from his performance on Tuesday afternoon, when no one was watching, and every single hen and rooster was straining their vocal chords, Jimmy seemed well-positioned for fame. (Hear Jimmy crow in a video posted on our website or Facebook page).
Ignoring the cacophony around him, he listened more than crowed, and when he did, he did it in style, his red, featherless neck craned, his beak pointing toward the dome of the blue-and-white striped tent.
His cage presence easily could have wowed the judges on “American Idol,” but his stage performance on Wednesday regrettably fell short. (Although taking into account the vocal range on Tuesday afternoon, the chorus of every fowl chiming in with their own song, sounded, well, shriekingly crazy, like the squeaking of tires on asphalt or the scraping of fingernails on a blackboard.)
Compared to his kind, Jimmy’s crowing was kinda mellifluous sounding, but then again, a contest is a contest, and the judges know a star when they hear one.
So it wasn’t Jimmy’s time to shine.
However, he is likely to return next year, as his breed live to be 10 years old, so he has plenty of time to croon his way to the very top.
The 3-year-old rooster is a cross breed between a turkey and a chicken and is on his first fair, his owner, John Steffen, tells Waverly Newspapers.
Named after a family friend for his flare — apparently the friend doesn’t even know he has a fowl namesake — Jimmy has a loving family of humans who care for him and a coop of hens he likes to boss around.
“I like caring for him and all the animals,” said John, his 17-year-old owner.