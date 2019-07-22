Waverly’s a great place to raise a family.
At the Waverly Newspapers, we teamed up with some like-thinking sponsors, to document this often-mentioned quality of life parameter this weekend. We are grateful to our sponsors, whose name you can see in the ads below, in helping us launch this feature.
At Waverly’s Heritage Days parade, one can glean an insight into the future of the town as young families lined along the parade have one thing in common — they bring their kids to enjoy the fire trucks, floats and candy.
It would be fair to say that the parade is a kids’ kingdom.
Older kids are well versed in parade etiquette and know how to strategize with candy collection along the parade route.
And then, there are the babies, who “watch” their first parade in their mothers’ arms or, typically nap through the fire sirens and the music of the passing by floats.
At Waverly Newspapers, we decided to document the experience of the toddlers and babies and young kids who are too young to remember the parade, but whose presence should be noted for the record, as it explains why Waverly is a great place to raise a family.