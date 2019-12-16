A job’s an existential necessity, we all know that.
But an opportunity to make a living doing what you love is a lifelong blessing.
That’s how I feel about journalism, a path I pursue with passion both as a practicing journalist and a teacher of journalism.
Sometimes obsessively, I can’t wait to share with readers and students what I learn every day in my line of duty.
I especially treasure when students — from elementary classes to the college level — ask to spend time in the newsroom and learn what journalists do. After all, the teaching of journalism at the high school level has fallen casualty to shrinking school budgets and at the university level only students already interested in civic duty tend to enroll in a journalism class.
You’ll understand my joy when Riley Freund, of Parkersburg, and Jarrod Galyean, of Wapsie Valley, found themselves in the Waverly Newspapers newsroom on Dec. 13. They wanted to shadow me for a few hours to get a feel for what journalists do.
With that, the teens became part of the Transformative Journalism Academy.
This initiative, launched by the Waverly paper, is intended to empower budding journalists of all ages and abilities to experience the transformative power of journalism.
At the Transformative Journalism Academy we believe that journalism deploys its transformative power both in how it impacts the issues and the community it covers, as well as in how it enriches the lives of the journalists engaged in the process. Put otherwise, it connects dream to opportunity and raises awareness of the vital work journalists do in their communities.
Freund and Galyean were eager to learn and earn their stripes for the day. Our first order of business was to produce a Facebook Live interview about their dreams and goals and then we went on to visit the Bremer County Sheriff’s deputies. Chief Deputy Robert Whitney gave us a quick overview of his squad car. It was a first for both teens.
Freund loves to write and Galyean’s goal is to be on ESPN.
After a morning of hectic activities, I am convinced they are one step closer to their dreams.