Students descended upon the Wartburg campus last week, excited to start school in person.
The numbers of new and returning students are strong this fall, says Emily Christensen, the college’s spokesperson.
Among them in each group are two Waverly natives whose journeys bookend a college career, so to speak.
Paul Zelle, a freshman, and Noah Solheim, a senior, both studying computer science, are on the threshold of a new experience; the former headed into the college years and the latter on his way into the real world.
Paul, a 2020 Waverly-Shell Rock graduate, had been looking forward to his first semester in college like most freshmen — with a lot of anticipation and a sprinkle of anxiety.
When he started classes on Aug. 26, he knew the lived experience would not exactly match the storied first-year narrative, with in-dorm existence and social life on and off campus.
The culprit that had wreaked havoc on the orderly set of expectations freshmen typically have about college was the coronavirus pandemic that changed Paul’s senior year in high school.
Once the pandemic pushed classes online in mid-March, causing a shock of the unusual routine, which eventually started to subside as the new reality sank in, the Class of 2020 came up with a motto that captured its willingness to adapt.
“It is what it is” became the signature nugget wisdom among the W-SR graduating seniors.
The saying’s focus on acceptance and its emphasis on finding solutions to an unpalatable reality rather than bemoaning its pervasiveness appears to serve freshman Paul as well as it served high schooler Paul.
Last Saturday, as he moved into his dorm at Centennial Hall, Paul took only a few essential possessions — a fan, a rug, bedding and a desk lamp — and left behind such college musts as clothes and dishware.
He had decided to stay during the day in his dorm room, in between classes and eat lunch there, but go home at night.
This, along with on-campus etiquette, such as wearing a mask, minimizing his presence in large groups, and employing hygiene practices as per the health department’s recommendations pretty much sums up his bit in helping curb the spread of COVID on campus.
As of 3 p.m. Monday, there are 18 reported positive infections of the coronavirus among students, faculty and staff at Wartburg, along with 22 in isolation and 78 in quarantine, according to data posted on the college's COVID-19 dashboard on its website.
Just like Paul, Noah, a senior in computer science, with a minor in Spanish and data analytics, is living at home in Waverly for the same reasons.
Noah’s classes, half of which are in person, keep him engaged, but he has already accomplished the main goal of any college grad, and well ahead of schedule.
His internship at Principal Financial had culminated in a job offer, and this year, he will be laser-focused on course completion and on his work at the IT department at the college.
Unlike many of his peers for whom the first year of college may be unsettling in that a student is away from home and immersed in the unfamiliar, Paul feels connected to his family better, not just because he sees them at night, but also because his father, John, a computer science professor, is one of his instructors.
The two travel to campus and back together, which would not have happened had it not been for the pandemic.
The time they share in the car together, as well as the time Paul spends in the classroom with his dad as his teacher, would undoubtedly make for some good memories.
They are just as likely to spark some creative ideas for new music, which Paul composes and performs, as his artistic alter ego called Sleepy Bones Allison, enabled by some lyrics writing from his dad.
Paul’s mother, Elizabeth Bingham, said that even though Paul is not getting the typical college experience with a roommate, for instance, it is important for him and for every student to do their bit to comply with the safety measures on campus.
“We know that in theory, if they are going to be able to continue with in-person classes, they are going to have to minimize the chances of contagion,” she said. “We live in town and it is easy for Paul to come home for the night, it keeps him safe and it does a small bit for those who do not have that option.”
On the other side of the college career, Noah is also doing his bit for others.
“We are all kinda just adapting,” he said. “It is different, but it is totally OK for the first couple of weeks.”
Even though classes have just started and the semester has a long way to go, Paul has already made some observations that may endure throughout his college career.
“It seems like there is a bigger workload in college,” he said. “In college, the classes are very specific to my major for the most part. I am definitely excited to be going to college and taking my first college classes and learning new things.”
Like Paul, Noah is excited for the last year of college work, coronavirus or not. If his graduation is impacted, as was the case with the seniors before him, he is fine with that.
“It’s not a huge deal for me,” he said. “It’d be different from what I expected, at the same time I am still getting a degree and getting to enter the workforce once I am done. The main goal of this year is not to get sick.”