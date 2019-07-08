Black Hawk County deputies responded to a motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 11,000 block of South Hudson Road at 11:42 a.m. Monday.
Witnesses reported silver colored Honda HRV was travelling southbound and passed two pickup trucks hauling livestock trailers containing live elk, which were also traveling southbound. The Honda HRV struck a northbound white 2016 Tesla S head on before striking both trucks and livestock trailers. After the impact it appears that the Tesla struck the second truck and trailer.
The driver of the Honda HRV was pronounced dead at the scene. Names of the drivers involved will be released once notification to family members has been made. The accident remains under investigation.
Deputies were assisted at the scene by the Hudson Police Department, Hudson Fire and Ambulance, MercyOne Paramedics and Air-Care 2.